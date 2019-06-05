Eritrea tells 'weak' African Union to 'wake up' over Sudan crisis

The Eritrean government has officially reacted to ongoings in Sudan but did so via Addis Ababa – seat of the continental political bloc, the African Union, AU.

Eritrea’s Information Ministry in a June 5 statement titled: AU stance may exacerbate the situation in the Sudan, blamed the body for what it said was internationalizing the crisis.

“Its evident weaknesses aside, what has become more perplexing in the past years is its unwitting role to provide suitable pretexts for external intervention.

“The AU’s posturing on the events unfolding in the Sudan is a recent and vivid illustration of this deplorable state of affairs,” the statement read in part.

It is the second time in the space of a month that Asmara is acting on the political crisis next door. Eritrea tasked the AU to have a hands on approach in Sudan and do better than it has done so far.

A delegation sent by President Afwerki was in Khartoum last month with a firm promise that the Sudanese people had the support of Eritrea. The delegation met with leaders of the military junta and with the protest leaders separately.

Full Statement: AU stance may exacerbate the situation in the Sudan

The AU’s posturing on the events unfolding in the Sudan is a recent and vivid illustration of this deplorable state of affairs.

In the event, the Government of Eritrea requests the AU to refrain from internationalizing and exacerbating the situation in the Sudan.