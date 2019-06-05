Esperance vs. Wydad replay: CAF annuls tainted Champions League final

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

The African Champions League match between Wydad Casablanca and Esperance of Tunisia will be replayed according to the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

Esperance Tunis were crowned African Champions League against Wydad Casablanca last week in Rades, winning 1-0 in the return final, after a standoff over the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

After Mohamed Youcef Belaïli’s opening goal, Wydad’s Walid El Karti’s 60th minute equaliser was ruled out by the referee for offside. The Moroccans requested verification by the VAR but Gambian referee Bakari Gassama declined. Furious, they walked off the pitch.

CAF came in for a lot of flak over the decision to crown Esperance despite the controversial end to the game. Today’s meeting was held to pronounce a definite position on the matter.

Esperance are expected to return all medals and the trophy ahead of the rescheduled game which will be played after the 2019 AFCON set to take place in Egypt. The final final will be played at a yet to be named neutral ground.