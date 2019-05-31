Sudan protesters threaten civil disobedience [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Protesters in Sudan are threatening to launch a civil disobedience campaign to pressure the military council to hand power to a civilian transitional government.
Negotiations between the protesters and military remain stalled more than a month after massive protests that drove out longtime leader Omar al Bashir.
The protest leaders have described the two day general strike on Tuesday and Wednesday a success, though they say challenges lie ahead.
They demand “limited military representation” on the council but the ruling generals refuse to relinquish power.
