Sudan seeks to bolster diplomatic ties with Iran

The Sudanese foreign minister met on Monday with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran to bolster the diplomatic tie between the two countries.

Ali Youssef Ahmed Al-Sharif, the Foreign Minister of Sudan, who has traveled to Tehran for consultations with high-ranking Iranian officials, met with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Monday evening.

During the meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized Iran's commitment to continuing its principled policy of developing relations with all Islamic countries, including Sudan as one of the major Arab and Islamic nations.

Araghchi expressed regret over the internal conflicts in Sudan that have caused significant moral and material damage to the people and infrastructure of the African country.

He stressed the importance of preserving Sudan's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, ending foreign interference in its affairs, and creating the conditions necessary to resolve the conflicts and achieve national consensus.

The conflict has killed more than 28,000 people, has forced millions to flee their homes and has left some families eating grass in a desperate attempt to survive as famine sweeps parts of the country.

It has been marked by gross atrocities including ethnically motivated killing and rape, according to the United Nations and rights groups.

The International Criminal Court said it was investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. The U.S. has accused the RSF and its proxies of committing genocide in the war.