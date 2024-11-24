Thousands Displaced as Violence Escalates in Sudan’s Al-Jazirah State

Thirty-year-old Hadeel Abdelnasir, a mother of three, fled her home in eastern Al-Jazirah two weeks ago as violence tore through her community. Now in Port Sudan, she shares her harrowing story of survival.

“The RSF (Rapid Support Forces) are killing everyone—women, children, men, and the elderly. They invaded our peaceful villages to exact revenge for no reason. People are paying huge ransoms to escape,” she said.

The violence in Al-Jazirah is the latest escalation in Sudan’s civil war between the Sudanese Army and the RSF.

Rashida Yousif, another displaced mother now in Port Sudan, described the horrors her group endured as they fled.

“We are five families who escaped together. One family was tortured, and a woman was raped in front of her husband. One of the men was beaten by the RSF. Some of my relatives in Al-Hilaliya were poisoned. We’ve lost so many loved ones,” she recounted.

A Region Under Siege

The uptick in violence follows the defection of an RSF commander to the Sudanese Army, which has led to intensified attacks. The Al-Jazirah Conference Group reports that over 500 villages have been evacuated, displacing tens of thousands of people.

“Since the commander’s defection, the RSF has killed hundreds of people and besieged numerous villages,” said independent analyst Abdulmoniem Abu-Idrees. “These crimes demand urgent intervention. Without justice for the victims, the situation could fuel ethnic divisions.”

Calls for Action Go Unheeded

Efforts to mediate peace have so far failed. This week, a United Nations Security Council resolution aimed at protecting civilians and halting hostilities was vetoed by Russia, leaving little hope for immediate international intervention.

The ongoing conflict continues to expose civilians to horrific violence, including killings, torture, and sexual violence, while the absence of state protection exacerbates human rights violations.

“The recent attacks in Al-Jazirah have forced tens of thousands to flee,” said journalist Naba Mohideen, reporting from Port Sudan. “Families are desperate, with no end to the violence in sight.”