Malawi: Peter Mutharika sworn in [The Morning Call]

The Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi was flocked with hundreds of people on Tuesday, who attended the swearing-in ceremony of President Peter Mutharika.

Taking his oath of office, he said: “I do solemnly swear that I will well and truly perform, the functions of high office as president.” He also urged his rivals to join him in rebuilding the country.

The recent May 21, 2019 presidential elections were hotly contested but he narrowly won, garnering 38.57% of the votes.

His main rival and leader of the opposition Malawi Congress Party Lazarus Chakwera is yet to acknowledge the results.

But what does another five years in office mean to the country and how are Malawians reacting to it?