Uganda's ex-prime minister Nsibambi dies

Uganda’s former prime minister Apollo Nsibambi, who occupied the office for 12 years from April 1999 to May 2011, passed on on Tuesday, according to local media reports and the government spokesperson.

Ofwono Opondo tweeted saying government had been informed of the prime minister’s death and would be issuing a statement shortly.

Government has been informed of the death of the former Prime Minister #ProfApoloRobinsNsibambi. An official statement will be issued shortly. #RIP UgandaMediaCent newvisionwire — Ofwono Opondo P'Odel (@OfwonoOpondo) May 28, 2019

The life and times of Nsibambi

Born 25 October 1940

Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences, Makerere University from 1978 – 1983, 1985 – 1987

Head of the Department of Political Science at Makerere University from 1987 to 1990

Director of the Makerere Institute of Social Research ( MISR ) from 1994 to 1996

) from 1994 to 1996 Chancellor, Makerere University from October 2003 to October 2007

Minister of Public Service from 1996 to 1998

Minister of Public Service from 1996 to 1998 Prime Minister of Uganda from 5th April 1999 to 24th May 2011

Died 28 May 2019

Ugandans pay tribute

I’m saddened to learn of the death of former Prime Minister Prof. Apollo Nsibambi. I convey my condolences to his family and also to all Ugandans. An accomplished academic who transitioned smoothly into the political arena, Nsibambi served with integrity, dignity and class. RIP — Norbert Mao (@norbertmao) May 28, 2019

This is a Lugubriously sad moment.

Prof. Nsibambi was great man who preached political tolerance!

He was a great time keeper & an intellectual. He is a former Waden of Nkrumah Hall MakerereU . #Oaagyefo. He lived a simple life. His books inpired us at Faculty of Social Sciences! pic.twitter.com/noOJ7JpECD — Arinaitwe Rugyendo?? (RugyendoQuotes) May 28, 2019

I have received the news of the passing on of Prof. Apolo Nsibambi former chancellor of MAKERERE University with shock. Prof. Nsibambi was an outstanding scholar and he served Mak diligently as a professor of political science and as the first non Head of State Chancellor. pic.twitter.com/GtdF3MRZwl — Barnabas Nawangwe (@ProfNawangwe) May 28, 2019

Decent till the end. You can’t say that about most of our politicians . May God comfort your family Prof Apollo Nsibambi, ex-Ugandan PM and academic pic.twitter.com/aAYPxSxT22 — Kassim Kayira (@kayira2000) May 28, 2019