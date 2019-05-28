Welcome to Africanews

Uganda's ex-prime minister Nsibambi dies

Uganda

Uganda’s former prime minister Apollo Nsibambi, who occupied the office for 12 years from April 1999 to May 2011, passed on on Tuesday, according to local media reports and the government spokesperson.

Ofwono Opondo tweeted saying government had been informed of the prime minister’s death and would be issuing a statement shortly.

The life and times of Nsibambi

  • Born 25 October 1940
  • Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences, Makerere University from 1978 – 1983, 1985 – 1987
  • Head of the Department of Political Science at Makerere University from 1987 to 1990
  • Director of the Makerere Institute of Social Research (MISR) from 1994 to 1996
  • Chancellor, Makerere University from October 2003 to October 2007
    Minister of Public Service from 1996 to 1998
  • Prime Minister of Uganda from 5th April 1999 to 24th May 2011
  • Died 28 May 2019

Ugandans pay tribute

