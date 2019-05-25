Theresa May bows to pressure [International Edition]

International edition
UK Prime minister Theresa May has announced her resignation, finally bowing to intense political pressure over the failure to deliver Brexit. She paves the way for a contest to decide a new premier.
Meanwhile, citizens from 28 countries are casting their votes in European parliamentary elections. Many politicians say the polls could be one of the bloc’s most pivotal moments.
Also, Global tech firms continue cutting ties with China’s Huawei following a US ban in what is beginning to shape up as a tech cold war.
Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by our various editorial teams presented by Elayne Wangalwa.elayneshani
11:00
Theresa May urged to quit over Brexit [International Edition]
12:26
Venezuela in crisis [International Edition]
01:20
South Africa preps for Brexit outcome
12:52
Brexit: May courts opposition [International Edition]
12:47
No breakthrough in Brexit deadlock [International Edition]
12:47
Brexit: EU gives the UK two delay options [International Edition]