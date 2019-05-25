Theresa May bows to pressure [International Edition]

UK Prime minister Theresa May has announced her resignation, finally bowing to intense political pressure over the failure to deliver Brexit. She paves the way for a contest to decide a new premier.

Meanwhile, citizens from 28 countries are casting their votes in European parliamentary elections. Many politicians say the polls could be one of the bloc’s most pivotal moments.

Also, Global tech firms continue cutting ties with China’s Huawei following a US ban in what is beginning to shape up as a tech cold war.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by our various editorial teams presented by Elayne Wangalwa.