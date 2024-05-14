Britain to appeal court decision that UK asylum law should not apply to Northern Ireland

London will consider an appeal after a judge on Monday ruled the UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda shouldn’t apply in Northern Ireland.

Judge Micheal Humphreys found that parts of the law violated human rights protections of a post-Brexit deal signed between the U.K. and the European Union last year.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the government would appeal the judgment of the court in Belfast that concluded the Illegal Migration Act was incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights and that it undermines rights provided in the Good Friday peace agreement of 1998,

Plans for the UK to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda were passed by Parliament in late April after suffering legal back and forths.

The contentious program was voted through after the U.K.'s Supreme Court ruled it to be unlawful.

The UK's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has been condemned by human rights groups and the United Nations refugee agency.