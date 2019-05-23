Solar energy shines at Viva Tech 2019

Focus Africa
Could solar be the answer to Africa’s limited electricity supply?
Innovators at Viva Tech 2019 made the case for this power – affordable in a market where energy is needed to drive economic development.
The technology conference hosted in Paris, France (16-18 May), attracted 13,000 participants, showcasing innovations that would solve various problems. Creating alternative sources of energy and means of transport took center stage.
02:25
Cameroon's amateur engineer builds miniature bulldozers from recycled materials
Go to video
Eritrea blocks social media, reportedly to curb planned protests
02:15
UK: Hi-tech gloves changing the electronic music scene
Go to video
Tesla robo taxis coming in 2020- Elon Musk
Go to video
Ethiopian cross offered by Haile Selassie survives Notre-Dame fire
01:07
Ivorian Catholics have joined the world to empathize with France