Desert racing draws tourists to Botswana [Travel]

Over the last two decades, there has been growing focus on sports tourism globally and the Botswana government has decided to harness this.

Hosting events such as the African Youth Games, the Botswana Open, and the Diacore Gaborone Marathon has put Botswana on the African and world sport tourism map.

Arguably the most popular and lucrative sporting event hosted by the Botswana Tourism Organization is the Toyota Kalahari Botswana 1000 Desert Race. The TDR has successively been held for over 35 years and it has become a must do!

...So it was a success thanks to the relationships we have with the race organizers, namely the South African cross-country series, the Botswana police, the Botswana government and Botswana Motorsport, who are all involved in organizing the event...

Established in 1975, it is a race that covers 1000kms of pure Kalahari Desert sand. The event plays a major role in the boosting of tourism in the country as well as provides numerous opportunities for small scale entrepreneurs. It is positioned as a feeder event to the Dakar Rally.

We speak Acting PR & Communications Manager of the Kalahari Botswana 1000 Desert Race, Samuel Lephalo, who gives us more details in this episode presented by Nyasha K Mutizwa.