The impact of US-China trade war

Eric Oteng

The Morning Call

There is no end in sight to the lingering trade war between the United States and China since 2018.

The latest episode is US president Donald Trump’s decision to ban by decree American telecom networks from sourcing equipment from foreign companies deemed to be at risk, a measure targeting Huawei.

The Chinese company which is a key player in the production of mobile phones and 5G in particular, is suspected by the American administration of spying for Beijing.

The trade war will definitely have a rippling effect for Africans. The economic spat between the world’s two largest economies enjoins African nations to urgently implement the Continental Free Trade Agreement as soon as possible.

The objective of the agreement is to deepen intra-African trade among African nations in order to reduce our over dependence on foreign nations drastically….

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

