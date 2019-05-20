Vivatech2019: can Africa become tech leader? [Morning Call]

French technology summit called Vivatech has come to an end. Around 9,000 startups from about 125 countries took part culminating into a crowd of over 100,000 people.

At the conference, tech leaders highlighted and showcased the role the world’s biggest tech companies can play in solving some of the world’s biggest problems.

For French President Emmanuel Macron, Europe could become a tech leader by “building a tech ecosystem that is compatible with democracy.”