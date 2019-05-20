Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Vivatech2019: can Africa become tech leader? [Morning Call]

Vivatech2019: can Africa become tech leader? [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

French technology summit called Vivatech has come to an end. Around 9,000 startups from about 125 countries took part culminating into a crowd of over 100,000 people.

At the conference, tech leaders highlighted and showcased the role the world’s biggest tech companies can play in solving some of the world’s biggest problems.

For French President Emmanuel Macron, Europe could become a tech leader by “building a tech ecosystem that is compatible with democracy.”

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..