Nigeria appoints Hamisu Yadudu as head of Aviation

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the appointment of Captain Hamisu Rabiu Yadudu as the new Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

His appointment was conveyed through a letter, referenced FMA/PSAPPT/CEO/014/VOL.I/3 and dated May 20, 2019 from the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

In a press statement by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs FAAN, Yakubu Henrietta, it noted that Capt. Yadudu, who took over from Engr. Saleh Dunoma as MD was the Authority’s Director of Airport Operations prior to this appointment.

An ICAO/ACI accredited International Airport Professional, Capt. Yadudu holds professional certifications in Avionics, Airport Safety Management Systems, Airport Security Management, Air Transport Systems Management, amongst others.

His appointment takes immediate effect.