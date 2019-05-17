Welcome to Africanews

Gabon's govt suspends officials over 'Kevazingogate' [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Gabonese government announced Thursday that it has suspended several senior officials of the administration after the disappearance in late April of hundreds of containers loaded with kevazingo, a precious timber banned from exploitation, seized by the courts two months earlier.

Investigations of what some in the Gabonese press have dubbed Kévazingogate are continuing, and the authorities have warned that no one will be spared, not even members of the government if they are involved.

