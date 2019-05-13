Daughter of Angola's ex leader in fierce opposition from exile [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
One of the daughters of former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos says she “fled” her country after being threatened by the Angolan secret service. In a message to Angolan journalists, Welwitschia dos Santos said she left Angola for the UK after a former minister of dos Santos was, according to her, “kidnapped”.
Welwitschia dos Santos, an MPLA MP, is in the UK, as is Isabel dos Santos, the eldest daughter of the former president.
But unlike her half-sister, she continues to criticize the current president Joao Lourenço, whose resignation she is demanding.
