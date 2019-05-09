Welcome to Africanews

Tourism experts meet at Arabian Travel Market 2019 [Morning Call]

Tourism industry stakeholders in the Arab world meet at the Arabian Travel Market 2019. They speak and deliberate on issues aimed at promoting travel and tourism within the Arab Muslim world and combating factors such as Islamophobia.

