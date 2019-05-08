Welcome to Africanews

South Africans go to polls [Morning Call]

It is D-day in South Africa and polls have opened in what is the country’s sixth general elections since returning to democracy from apartheid 25 years ago.

So, what are the stakes here in this election? President Cyril Ramaphosa is battling it out with Julius Malema from the Economic Freedom Fighters, and Mmusi Maimane from Democratic Alliance, the two main opposition parties in the country.

The elections, will determine the next president of the second largest economy in Africa and will elect a new National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

Now the fact of the matter is that special voting actually had begun since Monday in what was designed to allow for people who might be unable to do so today. Our Journalist Daniel Mumbere is in Pretoria for us and has been monitoring the situation with voting there.

