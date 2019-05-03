Welcome to Africanews

DRC: Humanitarian situation in Beni, North Kivu [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

18 international humanitarian organizations have warned urgent action is needed to help tens of thousands of people forced to flee their homes following armed attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The organizations said this alarming situation was triggered by attacks which began on March 30 and have continued for a month in Beni territory, North Kivu.

Over 60,000 people have been displaced in April alone according to local health authorities.

We talk more about the situation there and efforts to solve the crisis a little later on the programme.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

