Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business Africa

business-africa

Congo ends energy deal with Eni [Business Africa]

Congo ends energy deal with Eni [Business Africa]
Ignatius Annor

Business Africa

The Republic of Congo has terminated a long standing oil deal with Italian oil giant, Eni. Brazzaville says due to this, Eni would no longer be qualified to recover its ‘’ investment costs’‘. But it’s not all bad news for Eni Congo. The Italian multinational oil and gas company which has been operational in this Central African nation since 1968, would have other oil exploration projects continue in Congo.

We speak to Chairman of the Energy Strategies and Policies based in Paris, France. Francis Perrin joins us from Geneva, Switzerland to help us understand the consequences of this decision on the oil and gas market in Congo.

The end of trade links should not be seen as if ENI's projects and activities have ended in the Republic of Congo.

up next

From the same country

View more

up next

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..