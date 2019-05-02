Congo ends energy deal with Eni [Business Africa]

The Republic of Congo has terminated a long standing oil deal with Italian oil giant, Eni. Brazzaville says due to this, Eni would no longer be qualified to recover its ‘’ investment costs’‘. But it’s not all bad news for Eni Congo. The Italian multinational oil and gas company which has been operational in this Central African nation since 1968, would have other oil exploration projects continue in Congo.

We speak to Chairman of the Energy Strategies and Policies based in Paris, France. Francis Perrin joins us from Geneva, Switzerland to help us understand the consequences of this decision on the oil and gas market in Congo.