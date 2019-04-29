'Congo Stories': Battling centuries of exploitation and greed [This is Culture]

Bridget UGWE
The Morning Call
In this week’s culture segment Bridget Uzezi talks about a book, Congo Stories: Fighting five centuries of exploitation and greed’.
Published in December, the book was co-authored by award-winning American writer John Prendergast and Congolese human rights activist Fidel Bafilemba, with contributions from Congolese journalist Chouchou Namegabe. It is illustrated with photos taken by American actor, Ryan Gosling.
352 pages that describe how the people and resources of the DRC have been used over the past five centuries to build, develop and protect the United States and Europe. Uzezi has more details in the segment.
The book is available for purchase here.@Bridget_Uzezi
