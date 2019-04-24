S.Africa: Malema campaigns in Johannesburg

South African leftist opposition leader, Julius Malema, is confident of winning the May 8 general elections.

While campaigning in Johannesburg, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters party said he hoped for a landslide win when South Africans go to the polls.

“We expect 50% and more. We don’t go into a boxing ring to lose. We go there to win. We want to win the elections. And all the studies show that this party will surprise many people,” Julius Malema said.

Malema will challenge incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa whose ruling African National Congress (ANC) is battling to to retain its majority status and secure Ramaphosa a full term in office as president.

The May 8 polls will mark the sixth elections held since the end of apartheid in 1994