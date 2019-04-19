Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DRC: Katumbi's conviction has been annulled (lawyer)

DRC: Katumbi's conviction has been annulled (lawyer)

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The conviction of Moise Katumbi, an opposition politician in the Democratic Republic of Congo, who is currently living in exile has been annulled, his lawyer said on Friday.

“By its ruling on Wednesday, the Court of Cassation overturned the Lubumbashi Peace Court’s decision to sentence Moïse Katumbi to three years in prison with immediate arrest, paving the way for his return,” Joseph Mukendi told AFP.

Katumbi, who was previously a close ally of DRC’s former president, Joseph Kabila, was being prosecuted in a case of property theft, allegations he denied.

The exile politician can now return to the country a free man, Mukendi added.

ALSO READ: DRC main opposition jabs Kabila, tasks Tshisekedi with Katumbi’s return

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..