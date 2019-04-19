DRC: Katumbi's conviction has been annulled (lawyer)

The conviction of Moise Katumbi, an opposition politician in the Democratic Republic of Congo, who is currently living in exile has been annulled, his lawyer said on Friday.

“By its ruling on Wednesday, the Court of Cassation overturned the Lubumbashi Peace Court’s decision to sentence Moïse Katumbi to three years in prison with immediate arrest, paving the way for his return,” Joseph Mukendi told AFP.

Katumbi, who was previously a close ally of DRC’s former president, Joseph Kabila, was being prosecuted in a case of property theft, allegations he denied.

The exile politician can now return to the country a free man, Mukendi added.

