New win for Algerian protesters [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A new win for Algerian protesters. The head of the country’s Constitutional Council Tayeb Belaiz stepped down on Tuesday as protesters continue demanding the departure of leaders in the old regime.
He served as a minister under Abdelaziz Bouteflika for 16 years and later appointed head of the constitutional council for the second time on February 2.
His resignation is symbolic because the constitutional council is tasked with vetting election candidates, as well as ensuring the regularity of the polls.
The Algerian protest movement seems determined in ensuring that all Bouteflika allies are removed from office. It’s now a matter of time to see if the remaining old guards will also step down.
