Malaria vaccination set to begin in Africa this month

Scientists are finally ready to roll out malaria vaccines after 30 years in development Bloomberg reports.

According to the World Health Organization, the malaria vaccinations will be carried out in Africa starting this month.

The vaccine during its trials prevented four in 10 malaria cases among children who received four doses in a large study.

The malaria parasite's uncanny ability to resist drugs and insecticides due to its complicated genes is making efforts to eliminate the disease more difficult.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc invested $1 billion in the development of the vaccine, meant to tackle the mosquito-borne disease that kills at least half a million people annually. It comes at a time when malaria is making a come back after declining for many years.

Additionally, research into the vaccine is struggling to secure more international funding.