Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

DRC: Kabila's FCC coalition sweeps gubernatorial seats [The Morning Call]

DRC: Kabila's FCC coalition sweeps gubernatorial seats [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Supporters of former leader Joseph Kabila in DR Congo have won majority of the seats in the recently held governorship elections.

Running under his Common Front for Congo (FCC) coalition party, the FCC candidates have won 16 of 22 governorships, according to the provisional results.

These results heap extra pressure on new President Felix Tshisekedi whose Union for Democracy and Social Progress party and its allies won only one governorship, in his native province of Kasai-Oriental.

It should be noted that Kabila’s coalition party already won comfortable majorities in both houses of parliament as well as provincial assemblies in the December 30 polls.

He is expected to form a coalition government with Tshisekedi, though it appears Kabila will continue to have the upper hand in the country’s politics.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..