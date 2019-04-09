Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Senegal headed for a presidential system [The Morning Call]

Senegal headed for a presidential system [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

New reforms in Senegal could see the administration change to a more presidential system.

This follows an announcement made by the then Prime Minister Mahammed Boun Abdallah Dionne on Saturday that President Macky Sall had instructed him to launch reforms that will include the scrapping of the Prime Ministerial post.

It should be recalled that he had just been reappointed to the position. He was named the secretary general of the Republic, according to a presidential decree read out on national television.

According to the authorities, these reforms are aimed to bring the administration closer to the people to speed up reforms so they had more impact.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..