Senegal headed for a presidential system [The Morning Call]

New reforms in Senegal could see the administration change to a more presidential system.

This follows an announcement made by the then Prime Minister Mahammed Boun Abdallah Dionne on Saturday that President Macky Sall had instructed him to launch reforms that will include the scrapping of the Prime Ministerial post.

It should be recalled that he had just been reappointed to the position. He was named the secretary general of the Republic, according to a presidential decree read out on national television.

According to the authorities, these reforms are aimed to bring the administration closer to the people to speed up reforms so they had more impact.