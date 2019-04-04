Welcome to Africanews

Nigerian makes handicrafts from hyacinth [Business Africa]

A Nigerian female entrepreneur has made clothing and other handicrafts from water hyacinth.

Achenyo Idachaba tells our Eric Oteng that her products are eco-friendly and her initiative has begun to change mentalities of Lagos residents about the plant.

Since 2011, her firm, Mitimeth has grown to employ more than 300 women who engage in weaving various products including blended cotton fabrics, open shoes, bags, and many other ornamental products.

Our customers are also involved in co-creation process because we want to tell people this is made from water hyacinth.

Apart from helping Nigerian women make the intricately handicrafts, the 46 year old entrepreneur has partnered with fashion designers to use hyacinth made fabrics for various forms of clothing.

