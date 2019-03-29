Currently the youngest player ranked within ATP top 100 Felix Auger-Aliassime hails from canada, born to a Togolese father Sam Aliassime.

The young star is building a reputation of his own by becoming the youngest semi finalist at the Miami open in 35 years by beating 11 seed Borna Coric of Croatia 7-6 6-2 to match up a semi final pairing against defending champion John Isner who on his path beat Robert Bautista of Spain 7-1 7-6.

Felix has played five times against top 20 seededs of the ATP Rankings and has won all five but he does not leave the echo of his feat get into his head.

Semenya is awaiting a Court of Arbitration for Sport verdict on her appeal against an IAAF regulation that says female athletes classed as having differences in sexual development (DSDs) gain an unfair advantage due to their higher testosterone levels, though only in races between 400 and 1,000m.

Under the new rules, athletes classed as having DSDs must reduce their blood testosterone level for a continuous period of six months before they can compete.

The Court had been due to announce its decision on Tuesday but has postponed it until late April.

In response Semenya, in a statement through her lawyers, said: “The scars Ms Semenya has developed over the past decade runs deep.

The saga seems to be getting into the head of the South African.

Manchester’s most crown football team has handed a three year contract to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager of the red devils. —- ILLUSTRATION 5—-

Solskjaer had arrived on tiptoe on December 19, “on loan” from Norwegian club Molde, to save United following a nose dive on the league table under former boss Jose Mourinho who found it most difficult to handle his dressing room, coupled with poor run of results.