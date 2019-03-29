South Africa electoral commision changes ballot paper [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In South Africa, the electoral commission (IEC) has changed the ballot paper to prevent confusion of colours and logos for parties that look too similar in the upcoming May 8 elections.
The IEC says in the past it used a random draw to determine which party comes first on the ballot paper and then all parties follow in alphabetical order.
However, it concluded that voters could be confused by the similarities of some parties and they should be separated on the ballot paper.
