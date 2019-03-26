Senegal, Mali clash for a friendly match

Senegal and Mali clashed for a friendly match in Dakar on Tuesday. The match is in preparation for the African Cup of Nations to be held in Egypt in June.

Senegal and Mali have both qualified for the 2019 CAF African Cup of Nations.

The match is a test for the Lions of Teranga as they clash with their Malian counterparts in Dakar.

This match against Mali will still be a friendly match.

“Today, this match against Mali will still be a friendly match. Whether it is my Malian counterpart or myself, we will be keen to fine-tune, to be able to give our boys, the new players we brought in, the opportunity to give them time to play. To boys who usually don’t have much playing time, to be able to play”, said Senegalese national football team coach, Aliou Cissé.

On Saturday, Senegal and Mali finished the 2019 CAF African Cup of Nations qualifying phase on a high note. The two neighbors defeated Madagascar 2-0 and South Sudan 3-0 respectively.

AFP