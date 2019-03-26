Gabon: Tensions even after Bongo returns [The Morning Call]

Opposition parties in Gabon as well as the civil society are questioning the health status of President Ali Bongo.

They believe the president is still not in a position to lead the country due to his health. Ali Bongo returned to his country last week on Saturday after a five-month medical leave in Morocco.

His prolonged absence stoked concern about power vacuum, apparently sparking a brief attempted coup in early January.

Following these concerns from the opposition and the civil society, a platform named ‘Le Groupe des Dix or ‘The group of Ten’ was created. But what is the exact aim of this platform and who are its members?

Marc Ona Essangui, a member of Gabon’s civil society explains.