Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Gabon: Tensions even after Bongo returns [The Morning Call]

Gabon: Tensions even after Bongo returns [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Opposition parties in Gabon as well as the civil society are questioning the health status of President Ali Bongo.

They believe the president is still not in a position to lead the country due to his health. Ali Bongo returned to his country last week on Saturday after a five-month medical leave in Morocco.

His prolonged absence stoked concern about power vacuum, apparently sparking a brief attempted coup in early January.

Following these concerns from the opposition and the civil society, a platform named ‘Le Groupe des Dix or ‘The group of Ten’ was created. But what is the exact aim of this platform and who are its members?

Marc Ona Essangui, a member of Gabon’s civil society explains.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..