Mali ethnic conflict [The Morning Call]

Mali ethnic conflict [The Morning Call]

More than 130 people were killed in Mali on Saturday March 23, 2019 in an attack on two Fulani villages in the central part of the country.

Armed men disguised as traditional hunters attacked the villages of Ogossagou and Welingara where dozens were left injured.

It is believed to be an ethnic attack because survivors accuse the traditional Donzo hunters of carrying out the deadly raid.

The government is however still investigating the incident to find out the real perpetrators. In response to the incident, Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced the dissolution of a so called defence group and dismissed several high-ranking military commanders.

