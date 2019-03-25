Comoros election: Vote counting underway [The Morning Call]

Vote counting is underway in Comoros following a controversial presidential election held on March 24, 2019.

The polls were however marred with violence in two of the three biggest islands of the Indian Ocean archipelago following confrontation between opposition parties and security forces.

According to the 12 opposition candidates contesting the poll, major irregularities were witnessed at several polling stations. They claim some independent candidates did not receive the necessary documents to access polling stations and that some polling stations had opened earlier than the official time. They accuse the incumbent President Azali Assoumani, who is widely expected to win, of hijacking the ballots in order to be declared the winner.