Comoros election: Vote counting underway [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Vote counting is underway in Comoros following a controversial presidential election held on March 24, 2019.
The polls were however marred with violence in two of the three biggest islands of the Indian Ocean archipelago following confrontation between opposition parties and security forces.
According to the 12 opposition candidates contesting the poll, major irregularities were witnessed at several polling stations. They claim some independent candidates did not receive the necessary documents to access polling stations and that some polling stations had opened earlier than the official time. They accuse the incumbent President Azali Assoumani, who is widely expected to win, of hijacking the ballots in order to be declared the winner.
01:53
Algeria: Thousands defy rains in fresh push for Bouteflika to resign
01:17
U.S. sanctions DRC election officials for messing up 2018 poll
Go to video
Here's South Africa's election in numbers
01:28
DRC: one police officer dead during violent protest as ruling party fail to win senate seat
Go to video
South Africa: ANC parliament list defies Ramaphosa's anti-corruption manifesto
00:54
Malawi's Joyce Banda quits presidential race