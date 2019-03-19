Welcome to Africanews

Zimbabwean soldiers support victims of Cyclone Idai

Zimbabwean soldiers support victims of Cyclone Idai

Zimbabwe

Soldiers in Zimbabwe hand out food to survivors of Cyclone Idai in the eastern district of Chimanimani.

Idai wrecked havoc in neighbouring Mozambique on Thursday evening before heading to Zimbabwe.

The Cyclone brought flash floods and ferocious winds washing away roads and houses. Survivors are still counting their loss.

“My father-in-law died when we were stuck under rocks and we were begging for help to find him “, said Tafadzwa Woyo.

“We face hunger because of the heavy rains and Cyclone Idai has brought a lot of hunger with it,” another survivor said.

For Golden Kusviba, “I am going to see my family and I do not know if they are not able to communicate because of the heavy rains and I am not sure how I will find my way.”

Over 160 people are reported dead in Zimbabwe, while the death toll in Mozambique tops 1,000 the president said Monday.

AFP

