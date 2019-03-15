New Zealander tells of shock, fear following shootings

Shock and fear followed the mass shooting in New Zealand on Friday which has left at least 49 people dead by a gunman.

Yasmin Ali, a resident of the city of Christchurch were the incident occured, said several of her family friends died in the attack.

“You don’t think something like this can happen in New Zealand, well in Christchurch of all places we’re such a small community, we’re so kind and loving. So I just don’t understand why someone would hurt us like this in such a way – just like an animal. Why would you treat us like that? We’ve done nothing, nothing wrong to you”, she said.

So I just don't understand why someone would hurt us like this in such a way - just like an animal. Why would you treat us like that? We've done nothing.

Yasmin said the attack has traumatised her.

“What terrifies me is that there’s people out there that are enjoying this or they’re okay with this and they support this. And it pushes their cause even more and I’m really scared for our future. I’m terrified. I don’t know if I’m going to be feeling safe walking by myself wearing my headscarf and I’ve never felt that way before”, Yasmin added.

The attack on one of the mosque in the city of Christchurch was broadcast live on Facebook by the gunman.

New Zealand was placed on its highest security threat level.

Police later said, three people were in custody and one man in his late 20’s has been charged with murder.

He is due to appear in court on Saturday, March 16.

Reuters