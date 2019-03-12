Algeria's president Bouteflika drops 5th term bid [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
His bid for a fifth term in office had sparked massive protests for nearly a month in the country but now the 20 year long leader has dropped his bid.
President AbdelAziz Bouteflika in a statement is quoted to have said. “there was never any question of it for me. Given my state of health and age, my last duty towards the Algerian people was always contributing to the foundation of a new Republic.”
This surely might sound like some victory for those who have been on the streets for weeks protesting defiantly against his bid.
But then this victory is not total. President Bouteflika has postponed the April 18 presidential elections with no new date for the election was set.
So, there is actually or currently no suggestion in the announcement that the president intends to step down before a rescheduled election.
