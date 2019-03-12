Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Algeria's president Bouteflika drops 5th term bid [The Morning Call]

Algeria's president Bouteflika drops 5th term bid [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

His bid for a fifth term in office had sparked massive protests for nearly a month in the country but now the 20 year long leader has dropped his bid.

President AbdelAziz Bouteflika in a statement is quoted to have said. “there was never any question of it for me. Given my state of health and age, my last duty towards the Algerian people was always contributing to the foundation of a new Republic.”

This surely might sound like some victory for those who have been on the streets for weeks protesting defiantly against his bid.

But then this victory is not total. President Bouteflika has postponed the April 18 presidential elections with no new date for the election was set.

So, there is actually or currently no suggestion in the announcement that the president intends to step down before a rescheduled election.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..