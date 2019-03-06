Focus on Algeria's economy [Business]

Ageria’s economy is heavily dependent on oil. The commodity accounts for nearly 98 percent of the country’s exports. But oil prices has been falling on the world market.

The International Monetary Fundy (IMF), economists and experts have from the onset proposed the diversification of the North African nation’s economy to curtail its over dependence on oil revenues..

The country is currently facing a tensed political atmosphere over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s fifth term.

The 82 year old has been in power since 1999. On the business segment of the Morning all, our Jean David-Mihamle delves into frustrations by Algerian youth and looks at perspectives to the economy.