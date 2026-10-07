BRICS: Ghana's parliament gives green light to formal application

Ghana's cabinet has given the green light to a decision to formally apply to join the BRICS geopolitical and economic bloc, according to the country's Foreign Minister, who made the announcement during a visit with his Indian counterpart.

He added that Ghana had already sought India's backing for its application, and framed the move as a bid to diversify the country's economic and diplomatic partnerships.

Established by Brazil, Russia, India and China, the group of emerging economies has widened in recent years, with a view to bringing together countries in the global south.

South Africa joined in 2009, while countries including Ethiopia, Iran and Indonesia have joined over the past few years. Other members include Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Indian foreign minister said that New Delhi was supportive of Ghana's aspirations but underlined that membership would need consideration by the broader BRICS grouping.