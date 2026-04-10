African space council chief wins top award

The ceremony took place at the Air and Space Museum in Le Bourget, in the Paris region. This award recognizes his commitment to the development of space science and technology in Africa.

For Tidiane Ouattara, space is now a central issue for the continent.

“Space is no longer a luxury. It is an important driver of socioeconomic development,” he explained, emphasizing the importance of satellite data for decision-making.

On a vast continent like Africa, traditional data collection methods can take several years. Space technologies, on the other hand, allow for the acquisition of information in near real time.

Another major challenge is training. “When you enter the space sector, you need experts. We must train them,” he insisted.

This award, initiated by Sékou Ouédraogo, is presented every two years by the African Aeronautical Space Organization (AASO) to an African individual or a member of the diaspora.

According to Sékou Ouédraogo, Tidiane Ouattara embodies African space cooperation today. He plays a key role in implementing the continental strategy and in establishing an African space agency.

Multiple challenges for Africa

More and more African countries are investing in space technology, with practical applications across numerous sectors.

From agriculture and land-use planning to combating forest fires and desertification, satellites provide essential tools for addressing the continent’s challenges. They also help improve access to communications in remote areas.

Tidiane Ouattara hailed this distinction as a strong signal for Africa.

“This award is an honor, but also a message,” he said, calling for continued efforts to develop the space sector on the continent.

Beyond individual recognition, this award aims to encourage innovation and promote strategic initiatives to support Africa’s scientific and economic development.