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South Africa launches major security operation to tackle crime and gang violence

A South African soldier provide security for policemen as they look for drugs, with a child, center, walking to school pulling her books along in Manenberg, South Africa.   -  
Copyright © africanews
A South African soldier provide security for policemen as they look for drugs, with a child, center, walking to school pulling her books along in Manenberg, South Africa, Thursday, May 21, 2015.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

South Africa

In a show of force in Cape Town, around 500 military and police personnel paraded ahead of a year-long deployment targeting gangs, illegal mining, and organized crime across the Western Cape. The operation, set to begin in April, will cover five of South Africa’s nine provinces, focusing on areas struggling with rampant crime.

“Because for too long our families have been suffering. We're going to do this properly. We are going to bring peace, we are going to bring unity,” said South African MP Dereleen James. Switching between English and Afrikaans, she added, “My mission here… I am here for the drugs and the gangs. Every child back in school.”

Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili emphasized a coordinated, intelligence-driven approach. “We place emphasis on operations to dismantle illicit mining networks, combat gang violence, and disrupt broader organized crime across the country,” she said.

The deployment comes as South Africa continues to battle high levels of violent crime. Excluding countries at war, the nation ranks among the world’s deadliest, with around 60 homicides reported daily. Authorities hope the combined efforts of the military and police will restore security, reduce gang activity, and protect vulnerable communities across the targeted provinces.

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