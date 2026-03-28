Senegal distances itself from AU support for Macky Sall at the UN

The Senegalese government has not endorsed Macky Sall's candidacy for UN Secretary-General, despite AU support.

The Permanent Mission of Senegal to the African Union informed the AU Commission on Friday that the Senegalese government has at no stage endorsed the candidacy of former president Macky Sall for the post of Secretary-General of the United Nations, even as the continental organization was calling for African solidarity around this bid.

Senegal distanced itself from Sall's bid amid diplomatic rivalries over the selection of Guterres' successor.

A note from the Senegalese mission on 27 March 2026 stated that the government had never endorsed the candidacy and was not involved, despite the AU's draft decision on 26 March, which supported Sall's bid based on his experience and leadership.

Senegal’s foreign minister said he wasn't consulted, revealing a disconnect.

Sall, the ex-president from 2012-2024, has faced political tensions since leaving office.

The former head of state is accused of having repressed violent political demonstrations that resulted in dozens of deaths during his last years in office.

Senegal's current government additionally accuses Sall of having concealed the true extent of the country's substantial debt.

An IMF team has confirmed that officials made false statements regarding budget deficits and public debt for the period of 2019–2023.

The race to succeed Guterres includes candidates like Michelle Bachelet (support waning), Rafael Grossi, and Rebeca Grynspan.

The Security Council will recommend a candidate to the General Assembly, which will vote from 20 April, with Guterres’ term ending in December 2026.