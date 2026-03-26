Algeria and Spain discuss increasing gas supplies to the European nation

Spain’s Foreign Minister met with his Algerian counterpart on Thursday during which they discussed the possibility of Algiers increasing its supply of natural gas to the European nation.

The visit by Spain’s top diplomat to Algeria comes as the Iran conflict upends energy markets, hitting supplies and increasing price volatility, leaving some countries to look elsewhere for their gas.

"Algeria is a stable, reliable and consistent gas supplier. For the past three years, it has been the leading supplier of natural gas to our country,” said José Manuel Albares Bueno.

The Spanish foreign minister said Madrid and Algiers “agreed to strengthen this strategic partnership in the field of energy".

Spanish gas grid operator Enagas says Algerian gas made up more than 29 per cent of the country's total imports in the ​first two months ​of the year.

Spain is linked to Algeria by a gas pipeline called MedGaz which is operating at full capacity but which experts say could be increased.

In the face of disruptions caused by the conflict in the Middle ⁠East, other countries are also asking Algeria for more gas.