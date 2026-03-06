Senegal says company's scandal-plagued sanitary pads are safe

Senegal's minister of health said that menstrual pads made by a leading Chinese firm embroiled in a scandal over expired materials were safe for consumers Thursday, following an investigation.

Products containing expired polyethylene film made by the company Softcare were not sold on the market, the minister said.

Although the company was originally accused of possessing the material for use in both diapers and pads, the expired film was only "used in the manufacture of feminine hygiene products" which never made it onto store shelves, the minister added.

The west African country's pharmaceutical regulator late last year accused Softcare of possessing some 1,300 kilograms (2,865 pounds) of expired and unsuitable raw materials for use in its products.

A scandal arose when the regulator asked Softcare to withdraw the goods from the market.

But eight days later it reversed course, asserting that Softcare showed "expired raw materials were not incorporated into the production process".

Inspectors stood by their findings however, and the inspection's leader said Softcare agents attempted to bribe him.

Throughout the affair, Softcare has denied any wrongdoing.

Health Minister Ibrahima Sy told a press conference Thursday that "the Ministry of Health wishes to reassure users and all consumers regarding the absence of health risks linked to the use of expired raw materials in the manufacture of Softcare products".

Presenting the conclusions of "a thorough investigation", Sy reported that "based on the available scientific and technical data, no proven health risks for users have been identified concerning the current products".

He added, however, that the "presence of expired materials in the Softcare factory's production area constitutes a breach of regulations".