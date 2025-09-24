Welcome to Africanews

HIV prevention injection slashed from $28,000 to $40

FILE - A pharmacist holds a vial of lenacapavir, the new HIV prevention injectable drug, at the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation's Masiphumelele Research Site.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

HIV

A game-changing HIV prevention drug is set to become vastly more affordable in over 100 low- and middle-income countries, a move that could bring the world closer to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

The drug, Lenacapavir, is a long-acting injectable taken just twice a year, offering six months of protection against HIV infection with each dose. It currently costs $28,000 per person annually, but under a new global health deal, the price will be slashed to just $40, less than 0.1% of the original cost.

The lower-cost version is expected to roll out across 120 countries by 2027, thanks to a landmark deal brokered by former U.S. President Bill Clinton, in partnership with the Clinton Foundation, the Gates Foundation, and other global health partners including South Africa’s Wits RHI.

Lenacapavir has already been approved in the U.S. and Europe and received WHO backing in July. It has shown a 100% success rate in trials, offering protection to the most vulnerable including young women, LGBTQ+ people, sex workers, and people who use drugs.

Experts say it could soon replace daily oral PrEP, which remains underused and stigmatized in many regions.

The breakthrough comes as over 40 million people globally live with HIV, with South Africa, the worst-hit country, set to benefit early from the rollout.

