SA: Cape Town gears for army deployment as police raid gang strongholds

Western Cape police are preparing to receive South African National Defence Force members deployed to combat gang violence, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of military intervention in crime hotspots.

Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile confirmed discussions on troop numbers and timing are ongoing, with soldiers expected to focus on high-risk areas.

While welcoming the deployment, Patekile emphasized it is "not going to be a permanent solution," stressing the need to sustain reductions after stabilization.

Community calls for supporting role

Local crime fighters want the military to play a supportive role, allowing the Police Anti-Gang Unit to lead directly against organized gangsterism.

The Cape Flats Safety Forum advocates for this approach to ensure effective, targeted operations.

Operation targets hotspots

The deployment follows police raids in Mitchell's Plain, a day after Ramaphosa's SONA address highlighting criminal networks undermining state authority.

Community policing forums cautiously support the move but urge long-term social interventions and capacitation of detectives, courts, and prosecutors to achieve lasting change.