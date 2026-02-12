Ghana introduces weekly ‘Fugu Day’ to celebrate and promote traditional clothes

Ghanaians celebrated the country's traditional colourful woven clothing, known as fugu, smock or batakari, after the government declared a weekly "Fugu Day" on Wednesdays.

The initiative follows an instance when Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama sparked public debate during his state visit to Zambia, wearing the traditional Fugu attire.

Ghana’s Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie said that the weekly observation will help Ghana rebuild its identity with confidence globally.

"Smock, I don't know when the word "smock" came up. I don't know who coined the word smock, but we call it or "fugu". Fugu should be an ethnic relative. But the most common way we call this particular clothing, this is it. What I'm wearing is "batakari". Now, batakari has a lot of significance. In the past, batakari wasn't worn by anybody. It isn't everybody who wears batakari. And the kind of batakari you wear communicates who you are. That is one. It communicates what events you are attending," said Kafui Tay, Cultural Officer, from the Ministry of Culture and Creative Arts.

Fugu, originally from northern Ghana, is made from handwoven cotton strips sewn together to form a loose poncho-style top.

The attire is mainly worn by leaders and other members of the population and is widely seen as a symbol of authority and heritage.

The attire has, in many cases, been confused with a woman's blouse by other nations. It is mainly worn by men who sometimes wear matching trousers and hats, but women also have a unique version that is usually longer.