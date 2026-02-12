AI adoption rises in governments, but citizen satisfaction lags

A new report by Accenture and the World Governments Summit Organisation examines how governments are using artificial intelligence to transform public services.

AI spending rising, citizen satisfaction lagging, report says Governments across the world are accelerating investment in artificial intelligence, but nearly 45% of citizens say digital public services still need improvement, according to a new report by Accenture and the World Government Summit Organisation.

The study, Getting to the Five-Star Review: How Governments Can Use AI to Build Trusted Service at Digital Speed, is based on research across 14 countries, surveying 7,250 residents and 4,100 frontline public sector employees.

It identifies what researchers call an “experience paradox”: while AI adoption is accelerating, satisfaction and service impact are not keeping pace. Employee confidence is also slipping.

The proportion of public servants who feel empowered has dropped from 87% three years ago to 73% today. Only 35% of public entities offer structured upskilling for AI-enabled roles, while one-third of employees cite a lack of skilled talent as a barrier to improving service quality.

Speaking to Euronews at the World Governments Summit, Xavier Anglada, managing director and global client account lead at Accenture, said the divide between leading and lagging governments is becoming clearer. “It’s not only about automating what they had,” he said. “It’s about reimagining them, making like an invisible government. That makes citizens feel seamless services.”

According to the report’s AI Proactivity Index, governments in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Singapore rank among the strongest performers, reflecting sustained investment in digital infrastructure, data governance and workforce transformation.

The study argues that funding alone is not sufficient. Leadership vision and structural reform are critical to redesigning services around citizen needs rather than digitising legacy bureaucracy. It also highlights a trust gap. Just 47% of residents surveyed say they trust their government to use AI responsibly, sparking calls for greater transparency, including public registers of algorithms.

The report concludes that in the AI era, government credibility will increasingly depend on responsiveness. The challenge is no longer whether to deploy AI, but whether it can be used to remove friction from citizens’ everyday lives.