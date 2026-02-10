Welcome to Africanews

Symbolic funerals highlight kenyan losses in Russian military conflict

A family member holds a portrait of Charles Waithaka during a symbolic funeral in Mukurweini County, Kenya, on February 6, 2026.  
Wabwireh, Dominic/
By Dominic Wabwireh

with Other agencies

Mounting pressure is pushing the Kenyan government to halt labor recruitment to Russia, as families are left to hold symbolic funerals for loved ones lured abroad only to be killed on the front lines of the war in Ukraine.

In Mukurweini County, a somber gathering honored 31-year-old Charles Waithaka, who died in Russia on December 25th.

With repatriation efforts exhausted, his family held a symbolic funeral.

His portrait stood where his casket should have been, and 31 candles were lit beside an empty, symbolic grave, each representing a year of his life.

A victim remembered

Waithaka, remembered by friends for his football prowess, became one of many Kenyans reportedly deceived by job offers abroad only to be coerced into military service.

His unresolved case exemplifies a growing humanitarian and diplomatic crisis.

Calls for action intensify

This ritual has amplified public and political calls for the government to urgently stop the ongoing recruitment of Kenyans to Russia.

Families nationwide are demanding accountability and intervention, as an unknown number remain missing or trapped in the conflict zone.

