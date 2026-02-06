Protests in Minneapolis as immigration crackdown continues

USA
Protesters demand federal agents to leave Thursday as immigration enforcement operations continued in Minneapolis.
Democrats are threatening to block funding for the Homeland Security Department when it expires in two weeks unless there are “dramatic changes” and “real accountability” for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other law enforcement agencies who are carrying out President Donald Trump’s campaign of federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota and across the country.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune says Democrats' demands for new restrictions on federal immigration officers are “unrealistic.” And he's warning that the Department of Homeland Security will shut down next week if Democrats don’t work with Republicans and the White House.
