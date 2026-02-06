Welcome to Africanews

Protests in Minneapolis as immigration crackdown continues

A patrol vehicle belonging to the Columbia Heights Police Department in Minnesota. (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)   -  
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

By Africanews

with AP

USA

Protesters demand federal agents to leave Thursday as immigration enforcement operations continued in Minneapolis.

Democrats are threatening to block funding for the Homeland Security Department when it expires in two weeks unless there are “dramatic changes” and “real accountability” for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other law enforcement agencies who are carrying out President Donald Trump’s campaign of federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota and across the country.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune says Democrats' demands for new restrictions on federal immigration officers are “unrealistic.” And he's warning that the Department of Homeland Security will shut down next week if Democrats don’t work with Republicans and the White House.

